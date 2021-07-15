Pittsburgh Steelers' Dwayne Haskins Injured, Wife Faces Domestic Violence Charges

Dwayne Haskins is back in the news and this time it’s not for being a bust with the Washington Football Team. Sorry, I am a WFT fan and he was a huge disappointment that is rivaled only by the WFT ownership.



Anyway, it turns out that the current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his wife were involved in a domestic violence dispute that allegedly left the former Ohio State QB with a missing tooth.

According to ESPN, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is facing felony charges including “battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm stemming from the alleged altercation on July 3 at The Cosmopolitan” in Las Vegas.

Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of punching Haskins in the mouth, causing Haskins, 24, to have a split upper lip and a missing tooth, according to a police report viewed by ESPN.

Haskins however took to the ’gram to thank followers for their concern but noted that he is not missing any teeth.

“I appreciate the concern... however I have all of my teeth,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “Don’t believe everything you read. Peace.”



From ESPN:

Police were called to the hotel around 2:30 a.m. PT, and Haskins was taken to the hospital for the facial injury. Gondrezick-Haskins told police that the pair married in March and were in Las Vegas to celebrate with friends and renew their vows. At some point in the evening, there was a verbal argument between the couple about Haskins and his friends not waiting for his wife and her friends to go to a nightclub. It escalated when she allegedly hit Haskins in the mouth. Haskins said he remembered getting into a fight with his wife but didn’t remember getting punched in the mouth. In searching the room, officers found a piece of tooth and blood. “We are aware of the situation but will have no comment,” the Steelers said Thursday when asked for comment.

Haskins, a first-round pick by the Washington Football Team in 2019, but flamed out almost as soon as he joined the team. I told you I’m still not over it. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in January in hopes of reviving his NFL career.

Good luck with that.



