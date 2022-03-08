In Denver, a lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force against people protesting the killing of George Floyd went to trial on Monday in federal court, according to the Associated Press.

While the Floyd protests happened almost two years ago, demonstrators across the country are still not forgetting the treatment they allegedly received from police while they protested during the summer of 2020. L ike, for example, in Austin, Texas where 19 cops have been indicted on aggravated assault charges for their actions against protestors

One of the lawyers representing the 12 people suing Denver, Timothy MacDonald, said that police targeted peaceful protestors with devices like pepper spray, pepper balls and foam balls because they did not like that they were critical of police during their protests.

According to the Associated Press, MacDonald said during opening statements, “to the protest of police violence they responded with brutality.”

Lindsay Jordan, the lawyer representing Denver, said that police faced a lot of violence and destruction from demonstrators .

From the Associated Press:

The lawsuit is one of about dozen that have been filed on behalf of over 60 people injured or arrested in Denver’s protests, including several from people who were shot in the eye with less-lethal ammunition amid the demonstrations in the city over several days starting May 28, 2020, according to The Denver Post. The lawsuit in the trial that began Monday seeks unspecified financial damages and asks for a declaration that Denver officials that police violated protesters’ constitutional rights, including their First Amendment right to protest. It also seeks an order for the city to change how officers deals with protesters.

Jordan has urged the jury to consider all of the circumstances police were facing during the protests as they inspect the evidence, according to the Associated Press.