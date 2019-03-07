March is Women’s History Month and Lord knows, Pam Grier has made history. She is known for dominating the black cinema scene in the ’70s with cult classics like Foxy Brown, Coffy and Sheba Baby. And she continued to make her mark throughout the years with Jackie Brown, The L Word and now, with her latest film, Poms.

Currently, she is the ambassador of BrownSugar.com, where many of her blaxploitation films and other old school classics can be seen.

The iconic actor stopped by The Root to walk us through some of her most memorable roles over the years. See the full interview above.