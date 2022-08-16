Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high, some execs got together with Kenya Barris and finalized a deal for him to write and direct the upcoming film remake of The Wizard of Oz.

Yup, you read that right.

According to Deadline, the Black-ish franchise creator will be producing the forthcoming feature under his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Though most Americans have seen the classic film time and time again (and the Blackity-black remake The Wiz, starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson), details about Barris’ specific plot points are being kept at a minimum.

I’m doing THE WIZARD OF OZ!!!!! Thank you everyone who made this happen,” the Grown-ish creator captioned in a post to Instagram.

“I have NO WORDS… other than it’s fuckin’ GO TIME!!!” he added.

This news comes just weeks after it was previously announced he’d be teaming up with Snoop Dogg for a new football-centered comedy feature, titled The Underdoggs. Starring the “Gin and Juice” rapper in the lead role, the upcoming project will center around center around “Jaycen ‘2J’s’ Jenning, a former NFL superstar who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his fledgling career.”

Additionally, Barris is also wrapping up post production on the new Netflix film, You People, starring Eddie Murphy, Lauren London, Nia Long and Jonah Hill. It’s expected to hit the streamer some time this year.

I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I can’t say that I have that much confidence in this new reimagining. I mean, let’s be real. I f I see Oz-ish when I walk in the theater, I’m walking right back out. And I know you would, too. But I’m willing to wait until the trailer drops at the very least before I just go immediately writing this film off.

What do you think? Are you hear for Kenya’s Wizard of Oz remake? Let’s talk about it in the comments!