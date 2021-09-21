For all of his accolades both in and outside of the ring, there’s one accomplishment missing from Oscar De La Hoya’s resume.

The former six-division boxing champion has either beat the brakes off of or mentored some of the biggest names in boxing; he’s the mastermind behind one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world (Golden Boy Promotions); he has a big-ass statue right outside of Staples Center in Los Angeles; and he has a reported net worth of approximately $200 million. But for all his exploits—and there are a lot of them—one thing he doesn’t have is a victory in the ring against Floyd Mayweather.

The two came to blows in the ring back in 2007 and De La Hoya, then at the tail end of his career, lost by split decision. But now, 14 years later, with celebrity boxing matches all the rage and the now 48-year-old still hungry for vengeance, he believes it’s the perfect time to exact his revenge against Mayweather—and is offering $100 million to make his dream a reality.

TMZ Sports caught up with the boxing legend and after describing his recent COVID-19 bout as “five days of hell,” he revealed who he’d like to see in the ring for his first fight since 2008.

“You know who I’m gonna call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather,” he said. “I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million. Let’s go!”

If there’s one thing Mayweather can’t resist it’s a big payday. After mopping the floor with Logan Paul back in June, Mayweather bragged about collecting a cool $100 million for the exhibition match.

“I’m the only person you know that can do a fake fight and get 100 Ms,” he said at a press conference. “I can do some legalized sparring and do 100 Ms!”

If De La Hoya is serious about putting that much bread up, expect this fight to be announced much sooner than later and for this parade of washed-up boxers endangering their lives to continue.



