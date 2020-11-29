Former NBA Player Nate Robinson Knocked Out in Boxing Match Against Youtube Creator Jake Paul

Photo : Joe Scarnici ( Getty Images )

In a strange match-up that only makes sense in 2020 (and even then, just barely), former NBA player Nate Robinson squared up in the boxing ring against Youtuber Jake Paul on Saturday night, and lost.



The undercard match-up came as a lead-up to the headline fight between boxing veterans Mike Tyson and Roy Jones at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, reports ESPN.

“I’m fighting for my brothers in the NBA, athletes across the world, and most importantly my children,” Robinson, who formerly played for the Knicks, confidently said ahead of the pay-per-view tournament.

But it turns out that confidence may have been a little misplaced, as Paul, a 23-year-old content creator, ended up knocking Robinson out in the second round.

From ESPN:

He was knocked down in the first round rushing at Paul when Paul (2-0, 2 KO) hit him just above the ear. In the second round, Paul hit Robinson on the forehead to knock him down again. Somehow, Robinson got up again. It wasn’t for long. Robinson once again ran into Paul, and Paul just timed his punch to one of Robinson’s aggressive moves forward, knocking him out completely. Paul landed eight punches. Three of them led to knockdowns, including the overhand right that ended the fight. Paul said he fought with a broken nose after falling on his face meditating and couldn’t spar until recently. He said he is now going to focus on his music but added, “I’m willing to be patient” with his boxing career, and he believes he has a future in the sport. It’s tough to judge what level of skill the 23-year-old Paul has, because Robinson had no experience.

Far be it for me to question a man’s confidence in his ability to dabble in a professional sport he’s never practiced seriously, and on a widely broadcast stage at that. But a little judiciousness may have saved Robinson from what appeared to be an embarrassing bout in the ring, complete with commentator Snoop Dogg launching into “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” while witnessing the grievous beating Robinson was getting from Youtube’s Great White Hope:

Then again, nothing beats a try but a fail, and at the very least Robinson helped provide some much needed entertainment as Twitter didn’t let up with the commentary about his KO:



Robinson appears to have taken the loss on the chin and afterwards posted on Instagram, “It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to fight on the biggest stage that there has been.”



The headline fight of the night between Tyson and Jones, ended up being called a draw.