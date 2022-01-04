I think it’s time for us to put some “respeck” on Omarion’s name—and by us, I mean “y’all” because I’m going to continue naming this new COVID variant after him until the cows come home and that’s just how this cookie’s going to crumble.

Advertisement

The reason why I feel compelled to tell all of y’all to do so is because over the New Year holiday weekend, the “Post to Be” artists put out a series of social media videos wishing us all a safe, happy and healthy holiday but made a point to differentiate himself from the highly contagious Omicron Variant.

“Hi, everybody this is Omarion. I am an artist—not a variant,” he explains according to Variety. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for 5 days nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music. So please be safe, be healthy, happy New Year.”

In a second video posted to TikTok (fitting seeing as how that’s exactly the same app that the #OmarionChallenge went viral on), he further reiterated: “While it’s important not to touch me and keep your distance, cause you know that’s how it’s supposed to be, you don’t need a negative test to dance to my music.”

See, like I told y’all before: Omarion is clearly with the shits! He knows it’s all jokes but most importantly: it’s all love. We know you’re not the variant, O, but we still got to get these jokes off.

So I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous but I don’t care what he says: we’re going to keep naming this new variant Omarion, okay? Sorry to this man.