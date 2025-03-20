Ok, Michelle Obama Spilling All the Tea on Hubby Barack, Running for Office and More

Michelle Obama may have penned a few books about her life and family, but she’s opening up in a whole new way and sharing some truly surprising insights about her husband, kids, political aspirations and more. And what she revealed will either make you laugh or make you distraught.

As we previously told you, details have been coming out thanks to her own recently released podcast, “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.” But these new revelations stem from an all-new interview on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast released on Thursday. And because we know y’all like to get to the goods quickly, here’s a run down of some of what she said.

Will Michelle Run for Political Office?

Contrary to the many calls for her to get back in the political sphere on social media—Michelle made it clear she has no desire to re-enter that arena. When pressed for her reasoning, the former First Lady cited her two daughters, Sasha and Malia as the driving factors.

“I was so glad when we got out of the White House,” Michelle explained. I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them. They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity. When people ask me, would I ever run [for office], the answer is no. [People] have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role.”

She later added that the thought of thrusting her girls back in the spotlight when they’re finally finding their footing as young adults is too much to bear.

“We’ve done enough. [The] question [has been] asked and answered. It’s never gonna happen,” she said.

Barack Wanted a 3rd Child, But Michelle Wasn’t Having It

Later on during the interview, Michelle was asked about her family dynamic and admitted that at one point, Barack floated the idea of adding another baby into the fold. However, that idea was swiftly shot down.

“I was like, I think I’ve been lucky with these two. Barack was like, ‘We should have a third,’ and I was like, ‘Dude,’” Michelle said before noting that she got blessed with two calm and cool kids and expressing doubt in a potential third.

“You know, I’m thinking we’re gonna get a crazy one,” she joked.

Speaking to the fact that both she and Kylie’s husband Jason Kelce were girl dads, Michelle also joked that having daughters was exactly what Barack deserved.

“That’s what I told Barack, ‘Dude, you need a bunch of women in your life to smack you around,’” she said.

The One Habit Barack Teases Her About

During another part of the interview, Michelle’s sleeping habits were put on front street after she revealed that she often gets taunted by her famous hubby for going to bed so early. In he defense, the former First Lady did specify that when she’s entertaining and guests are over, she can stay up late with the rest of the crowd. But if it’s not one of those nights and once the fun and games are over—she’s making a beeline to her bed.

“Bedtime is the best time of the day. My husband teases me about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn’t understand—the idea of getting into some good sheets, and it’s cool,” she explained. “If we have got people in the house, I’m game, I’m there, I’m up, I’m in it. I’m laughing, I’m talking. But the minute we finish up, I’m just trying not to go to bed before the sun goes down.”

As she further dissected her habit, Michelle noted that her penchant for hitting the sheets early more than likely comes from the fact that her daughters were “good sleepers” when they were little. Due to that, she became accustomed to turning in at an earlier time than most.

“Bath time 7:00, bedtime 7:30, and then I had like at least a couple hours where nobody was asking me for anything,” she said. “And maybe that’s where I got the early bedtime from.”

