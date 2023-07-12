Oh, the Delusion: George Santos Compares Himself to Rosa Parks and Gets Dragged to High Hell

Pathological liar and Republican New York Rep. George Santos has yet again found himself in hot water for running his mouth.

On Monday’s episode of the conservative political podcast Unafraid, with host Mike Crispi, Santos took it upon himself to compare himself to civil rights icon Rosa Parks when it came to dealing with Republican naysayers.

“They come for me, I go right back for them,” Santos said, “B ecause they think for far too long they’ve gotten away with getting along to get along. So, no. It’s not going to stay that way anymore. I’m going to call them out: ‘You wanna call me a liar? I’ll call you a sellout.’”

Santos, whose résumé was proven to be a complete sham and who has pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds, didn’t stop there. He made remarks about Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for telling him to not sit at the top of the aisle for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union in February.

In addition, Romney labeled Santos an “ass” who didn’t “belong here.” On the podcast, Santos quipped: “Well, guess what? Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back, and neither am I going to sit in the back! That’s just the reality of how it works.” As soon as the words left his mouth, there was an intense wave of backlash for this outrageous comparison (Santos says he was targeted by Romney for being a gay Latino man).

Anna M. Kaplan, who is challenging the New York congressman for his position, quickly called Santos a “fraud” and “embarrassment.” Others addressed the delusional, ridiculous analogy but the most noticeable criticism came from Rosa Parks’ niece Rhea McCauley. McCauley reportedly told TMZ that “she felt it was totally inappropriate for Santos to compare himself to her aunt, saying it’s apples to oranges when it comes to the situation.”

McCauley also reportedly stated that “other family members related to Parks are pretty pissed about his remarks too...that Parks was fighting against segregation ... and that George seems to be airing out a petty feud between himself and another politician. Not really the same thing.”

Santos knew exactly what he was doing when he mentioned Parks’ name—there truly is no bottom for the crooked politician.