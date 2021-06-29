Ice Cold: Migos Take a Deep Dive Into the World of Drip in New Docuseries for YouTube Originals

(L-R) Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

It’s pretty well known that Migos told us back in 2018 they were about to come through drippin’ alongside frequent collaborator Cardi B. But if you needed yet another reminder, this new YouTube series is just what the drip doctor ordered.

Rolling Out reports that a new docuseries, aptly titled Ice Cold, will see the “Type Shit” trio explore the connection between hip-hop and jewelry, particularly as it relates to its rise as a status symbol and talk to the talented jewelers behind it all. The series will also take a look at “hip-hop’s ability to reimagine and transcend established notions of wealth, status, superiority and the sheer resilience of hip-hop culture.” In addition to Migos, other featured artists set to give us the rundown on their Rolexes (and other jewels, let’s be clear) include: DJ Mustard, A$AP Ferg, Fetty Wap, A-Boogie [Wit Da Hoodie], Lil Yatchy, City Girls, Slick Rick, Lil Baby and more. Celebrity jewelers include Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang and Icebox.

The series will also see the “Slippery” artists sliding into the role of executive producers alongside director Karam Gill.

“What’s happening? This is The Migos and we are the executive producers on Ice Cold. It’s a history on jewelry. It’s a history on diamonds,” Quavo begins in the trailer intro. “[The] hard work, blood, sweat and tears it took to get it,” Offset interjects.

“We all have our own ways of feeling and displaying success,” Gill explained in a press release per Deadline. “This series explores that concept through the story of hip-hop jewelry. It’s a deeper look at the construct of ‘The American Dream’ and how hip-hop has redefined it through jewelry and creative expression.”

Quavo added, “In our community, we do it to make ourselves shine. It’s a money symbol. “

Peep the trailer here and be sure to check out all four episodes of Ice Cold when it debuts exclusively on Migos’ YouTube channel July 8.