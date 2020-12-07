Odell Beckham Jr. Has Big Plans to Power Your Dreams With Xbox Sneaker, Controller Collab

Photo : Courtesy of Xbox

Since tearing his ACL in October, superstar NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of damn time on his hands—much more than he already did considering we’re in the middle of a whole-ass global pandemic.



So in his efforts to perhaps help pass the time, the three-time Pro Bowler has embraced video game culture by becoming a professional streamer—joining the likes of popular gamers like Dr. Disrespect in doing so—and sharing his Call of Duty exploits via YouTube.

He’s also collaborating with Xbox. And because you’ll have a better chance of resurrecting Ja Rule’s career than you ever will finding an Xbox Series X right now, why not settle on the next best thing? A pair of customized Air Force 1 sneakers or customized wireless Xbox controller created by the All-Pro receiver himself.

For their collaboration, “Made From Dreams,” Beckham drew inspiration from a dream he had in which he controlled big, shimmering stars in outer space with a single movement of his hand that transported him to a world where anything is possible. (I typically dream of crab legs, but live your life, OBJ.) As such, you’ll notice the controller he designed shares a similar motif.

Photo : Courtesy of Xbox

Soooooooo, how in the hell can you get your hands on either of the above?

I’m glad you asked.

All you gotta do to have a chance to win a pair of OBJ’s custom Nike AF1s or custom Xbox wireless controller is retweet the sweepstakes tweet from Xbox’s official account starting Friday, from Dec. 11 through Dec. 24.

That’s it.

To learn more about Xbox’s “Power Your Dreams” campaign and their content series, “Made From Dreams,” visit their website. You’re welcome in advance.