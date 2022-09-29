“Inciting Joy: Essays” by Ross Gay - October 25

“Inciting Joy” is a collection of essays from New York Times bestselling author Ross Gay. Each piece reinforces the theme that when we look out for one another, the outcome is joy. Ada Limón, author of “The Hurting Kind: Poems” said, “Inciting Joy is a book that will break your heart. Ross Gay will break your heart. He will break it and advocate for breaking it over and over. Why? So we can choose our life, our survival, our full humanity. Inciting Joy is brilliant because it’s not just a book; it’s proof that the way we carve out room for joy is by acknowledging our constant teacher: sorrow.”

