The recent subway mass shooting that left ten people shot and at least 29 others injured led New York City Mayor Eric Adams to address recent increased gun violence in the city and country.

In an interview with anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, Adams said, “You know, I say over and over again, there are many rivers that feed the sea of violence. This is a national issue. It’s not a red state, blue state. In fact, red states are experiencing a higher murder rate than blue states.”

Last week, 62-year-old Frank James opened fire on a s ubway car at a Brooklyn station where police believed James fitted his face with a gas mask, threw a gas canister in the train, and began firing a weapon at least 33 times.

After a nearly 30-hour manhunt, James was arrested by police and charged with a federal terrorism offense for breaking a law that prohibits terrorist and violent acts against a mass transportation system. He faces life in prison if convicted.

During the joint interview with Stephanopoulos, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that James’ call to the tip line showed that, “we were kind of closing in around him” before he turned himself to the NYPD, according to ABC News.

Stephanopoulos also said James’ hate rants on YouTube and his long arrest record should have set off some red flags that he may be responsible for the shooting and asked Mayor Adams if there is a better way to track people like James.

In response, Mayor Adams said that social media companies “must step up” when it comes to tracking potential threats, according to ABC News.



He continued, “There’s a corporate responsibility when we are watching hate brew online. We can identify using artificial intelligence and other methods to identify those who are talking about violence.”



Despite last week’s attack and transit crime rising 68% this year compared to 2021, Sewell told Stephanopoulos that crime on the subways in New York City is actually down compared to the pre-COVID numbers. Still, she is trying to make police presence on the subways more visible.