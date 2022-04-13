Updated as of 4/13/2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Frank James, the 62-year-old Black suspect wanted in connection with the Brooklyn subway shooting, was arrested on Wednesday in Manhattan and charged with a federal terrorism offense, according to a press conference with the NYPD.

Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the charges during the press conference addressing the apprehension of James.

James faces up life imprisonment if convicted. Also during the news conference, New York Mayor Eric Adams told New Yorkers, “we got him.”

He continued, “I cannot thank the men and women of the New York City Police Department enough, as well as the federal agents and our state police and first responders — from the 911 operators to the various state and medical professions, we got him.”

He also thanked all of the people who called the tip line during the manhunt for James. According to officials, tipsters spotted James in the West Village.,

A tweet from New York City Commissioner Keechant Sewell said: “Frank Robert James had nowhere else to run or hide — and is now in NYPD custody. The work of our detectives is second to none and the dedication of our patrol officers is never ending.”

On Tuesday at a Brooklyn Subway station, ten people were shot and at least 29 others needed to be treated with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CNN.

During the melee, police believed James fitted his face with a gas mask, threw a gas canister in the train, and began firing a weapon at least 33 times.

Some of the victims were treated for smoke inhalation from the smoke bomb while others were injured in the panic during and after the shooting.

Law enforcement officials told CNN the suspected shooter Frank James was arrested by patrol officers in the East Village in New York City today. The 62-year-old man, who police initially described as a “person of interest” in the shooting, was declared a suspect earlier Wednesday after investigators determined he purchased the gun recovered at the scene, law enforcement officials said. An intensive hunt was underway for James, who police say is responsible for Tuesday’s attack. Two law enforcement officials told CNN that the gun evidence was the turning point in elevating him from a person of interest to a suspect

In videos uploaded on the internet, James, the suspect, criticized plans from New York City Mayor Eric Adams to address homelessness and safety on the subway, according to CNN.

In a different recording, James called the planned efforts from Mayor Adams “doomed to fail” and discussed his own negative experience with health workers in the city.

In another video posted last week, James, who is Black, rants about abuse in churches and racism in the workplace, using misogynistic and racist language.