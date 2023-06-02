SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)

For some actors, working in animation provides a freedom they don’t necessarily get in a live-action performance, as they can just let go in the booth and not worry about all the extras that come along with filming. However, Rae notes that as refreshing as it is to have less background stress involved, there are still some things she missed while recording her role.

“There’s for sure less pressure because it’s such an intimate relationship with the directors. It’s a direct relationship with the directors and they’re just there. There’s not the pressure of ‘Oh, we have six hours of daylight to capture this.’ You really get to take your time and mold this person,” she said. “So in that way, it’s super free. But there’s also obvious limitations. I love working with other actors and I love seeing the physical space. You don’t always get to do that with animation.”

In case you’re wondering if this animated foray into the superhero world has given Issa the itch to suit up in real life, she says she has a “long way to go” before she’s ready to be an action hero.

“I have to step my game up because…when I was looking at what this cartoon animated version was doing, I’m so glad all I had to do was sit down in a booth,” Rae said.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.