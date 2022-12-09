We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Kanye West tried it . He thought that just because he posted a snippet of a new track that everyone would fall back into the trap of loving and supporting him again. Nope, it’s not that simple.

On Wednesday, the Chicago rapper took to Instagram to preview a new song titled, “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” which is sampled and named after Donny Hathaway’s 1973 track of the same name. The only reason he decided to post the snippet on Instagram was that his Twitter was suspended after posting a hateful picture of a swastika inside a Star of David last week.

But, shortly after the track was previewed, Instagram removed the post and suspended his account (again) with a quickness.

Some may wonder, why suspend his account? He’s just previewing new music. The problem is that the song addresses some of West’s most recent heinous comments and ends with a sample of his appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars, t he same show where he said there are some “good things about Hitler.”

Ye can be heard rapping in the song, “How thin this air is, friends just staring / And everyone’s a Karen / When they claim they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand.”

He continues, “I know it’s ‘cause the headlines / why [you] wanna leave.”

I know that the last line seemingly addresses his relationship with Kim Kardashian, but for goodness sake leave her alone. Even I, a person who is not a huge fan of Kim, am waiting for you to stop harassing her.

With all that being said, I hope this song never comes out, because it will shift the conversation about what Kanye has done over the last couple of months. Nobody cares about your production, the bars you rap or the artists you sample. We care about you continuing to spew hateful and idiotic speech to the public like it’s a sport.

Despite people telling Ye that his words are dangerous, he just continues not to listen. The only way to get his attention is by giving his music no attention, then maybe he’ll shut up.

If you’re one of those people who are easily pulled in by Kanye’s soul sampling on this most recent snippet, just listen to Donny Hathaway’s original 1973 song instead; you’ll be much more pleased.