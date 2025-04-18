Calif. Woman Goes Viral for Explosive N-Word Rant, Then Messes Around and Finds Out

Here we go again... an unbelievable exchange between two women has gone viral. Although it remains unclear what led to the heated altercation, one thing is for certain, Karens can be found everywhere, even after Sunday brunch.

Part of the Sunday (April 13) incident was captured on video by one of the two women. In the clip, a Black woman is seen arguing with another woman, who’s ethnicity has not been confirmed. Actually, the incident was hardly even an argument as the unnamed Karen just kept repeating one offensive word at the Black woman.

It all went down in the parking lot of the Pear Street Bistro located in Pinole, a city located about 400 miles north of Los Angeles. According to the owner, Francisco Flores, the suspect was seen dining in at the bar, NBC News reported. One of the bartenders said she didn’t order any alcohol and hadn’t been seen in the restaurant before that fateful day. It’s when she left the establishment that all hell broke loose.

Footage begins when the suspect— like a broken record— called the Black woman the n-word over seven times while sitting in her parked blue car, according to the video. She did, however, take brief breaks from spewing the slur to tell the woman, “F**k you with your fake ass eyelashes” and “Get outta my face.” The restaurant owner said just ten minutes after the woman left their restaurant, police were spotted pulling up to the scene.

“It’s quite unfortunate the verbiage she was using. It’s unacceptable,” said the victim, who didn’t want to be identified. “I don’t understand why she was using it towards anybody in public at all. She’s obviously not supposed to be using that type of vulgar language.” The original video posted to X now has over 44,000 views.

The license plate on the suspect’s car is captured in the video. According to NBC, the vehicle is registered to someone already facing charges for stealing from a cosmetics store this year. Although folks online have shared her alleged address and phone number of the woman, her identity has not been confirmed by officials.

The suspect has not been arrested or charged with any crime, but the Pinole Police Department says they are investigating the matter as a “hate incident,” according to KTVU. The incident “is currently under investigation by the department’s criminal investigation bureau,” Pinole Police said.