Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Music

Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Have Time for ‘Internet Personalities’ Masquerading as Hip-Hop Experts

Ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, the rapper is putting critics on notice.

By
Stephanie Holland
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Have Time for ‘Internet Personalities’ Masquerading as Hip-Hop Experts
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj is back outside, and she’s wasted no time making waves. As she prepares for the upcoming release of her new album, Pink Friday 2, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper has some words for all the so-called “rap experts” who will come out with their opinions of the record. In a since deleted post, on Tuesday, Nicki used social media to call out “internet personalities” who pretend to know hip-hop.

Watch
A Simple Ponytail Hack For The Summer While The Silk Press Is On Pause
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
My Hip-Hop Story: Lauryn Hill Made Leslie Odom Jr. Fall In Love With Melodic Hip-Hop
3 hours ago
BLK & Bold: The Black-Owned Coffee That Made It Onto Target's Shelves | Securing the Bag: Part 1
Tuesday 3:56PM

“When you are a rapper, you know the history of the greats & when you are an internet personality, you do not,” she wrote. “So if you knew the history of the very culture you are trying to penetrate, you’d sitcho goofy ahh df down. It costs you nothing to stfu. PINK FRIDAY 2 11/17/23.”

Advertisement

To a certain extent, she’s not wrong. Throughout the year, we’ve seen a lot of people and companie– who normally couldn’t care less about the music or culture–using Hip-Hop 50 to sell products. These entities never seem interested in supporting the community until there’s something in it for them.

Advertisement
Advertisement

From Nicki’s point of view, she knows these “internet personalities” are just using her name and brand to build their own. They’re certainly not hip-hop experts. And they definitely don’t care if the album is good or not. Obviously, this is also the “Barbie World” artist creating buzz for her new album, but that doesn’t mean both things can’t be true.

In other weird Pink Friday 2 news, one of the many fan accounts devoted to the superstar dropped a tease about a major sample featured on the album, only for their idol to dismiss it a short time later.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, @NickiMinajAccess wrote, “Nicki Minaj samples Tupac’s ‘Picture Me Rollin” in new untitled track on her upcoming album Pink Friday 2.” This unconfirmed rumor was debunked by Nicki about an hour later when she replied, “No tf I did not.” Undeterred by the superstar shooting down their claim, the fan just seemed thrilled to get a response from their favorite artist.

Advertisement


This hype follows the “Fly” rapper’s release of two short clips teasing music from the new album on Sunday. One thing that’s clear, whether you’re a Barb or not, get ready, because Nicki Minaj is now in full roll out mode.

Advertisement