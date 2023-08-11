In Honor of Hip-Hop's Birthday, The Root Staff Reveal Our 1st Hip-Hop Jams

“Mine was actually a song my late uncle and dad (Law and Tot) recorded in the basement of my house: ‘Who’s Da Enemy.’ They both grew up during the birth of hip-hop in the boogie down Bronx. I grew up around those two writing rhymes, blasting music and talking about the shows they did and rappers they met back in the day. In my extremely biased opinion, they could’ve gone toe to toe with some of those MCs.”

Advertisement

- Staff Writer, Kalyn Womack