In Honor of Hip-Hop's Birthday, The Root Staff Reveal Our 1st Hip-Hop Jams

The evolution of hip-hop over the last 50 years has been stunning to watch. From “Rapper’s Delight,” to “Juicy,” to “Alright,” whether you want to get the party going or start a movement, the genre was introduced to its legions of fans in different ways. As we continue to celebrate Hip-Hop 50, The Root staff reveal the hip-hop jams that made us fall in love with the music and the culture.
Eric B & Rakim - “Paid in Full”
“Rakim’s flow is unlike anyone else’s in the game. I remember saving up to buy the cassette and listening to it over and over so I could memorize the lyrics!”
- Senior Writer, Angela Johnson
Biz Markie - “Just a Friend”
“My earliest hip-hop memory is being bewildered by Biz Markie’s off-kilter wail on ‘Just a Friend.’ I didn’t completely understand what I was hearing, but it served as a gateway into a culture I’ve since learned to fully embrace.”
- Senior Editor, Jay Connor
Mary J. Blige - “Real Love”
“My brother bought her album on cassette in ‘92 and it just made the rotation in the car. The song’s r&b/pop melody and chorus hook you, but that early ‘90s hip-hop beat keeps you in a head-nodding groove for four and a half minutes. It’s definitely one of my karaoke songs.”
- Video Lead, Adriano Contreras
Queen Latifah - “Ladies First (Feat. Monie Love)“
“I liked hip-hop, but never really felt a deep connection to it until Queen Latifah came out with her timeless female empowerment anthem. As the only girl in a family full of boys, I was already a young feminist in the making. This song gave me permission to be even louder about it.”
- Staff Writer, Stephanie Holland
Lil Bow Wow - “Take Ya Home”
“With those cute brown puppy dog eyes (pun intended), fresh cornrows, fresh bars and a Harlem Shake that could knock any hater off your shoulders, he made me pay attention to the genre immediately. However, tears later, when I became a bit more intentional about it, Queen Latifah’s ‘U.N.I.T.Y.’ & Lauryn Hill’s ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)‘ were the two songs I gravitated to first.”
- Staff Writer, Shanelle Genai
Law & Tot - “Who’s Da Enemy”
“Mine was actually a song my late uncle and dad (Law and Tot) recorded in the basement of my house: ‘Who’s Da Enemy.’ They both grew up during the birth of hip-hop in the boogie down Bronx. I grew up around those two writing rhymes, blasting music and talking about the shows they did and rappers they met back in the day. In my extremely biased opinion, they could’ve gone toe to toe with some of those MCs.”
- Staff Writer, Kalyn Womack
T.I. - “24’s”
“As a kid from Atlanta, T.I. was everything. This hit was the first one that made me fall in love with his music.”
- Staff Writer, Noah McGee
2Pac feat. Dr. Dre - “California Love”
“‘California Love’ was the first song that made me think about hip-hop as an art form and want to go deeper into the history of the music.”
- Senior Reporter, Jessica Washington
The Sugarhill Gang - “Rapper’s Delight”
“My earliest hip-hop jam had to be ‘Rapper’s Delight.’ I can remember everyone singing it on the school bus. It was the only song I could remember word for word.”
- Editor-in-Chief, Tatsha Robertson