It seems the riff between Nicki Minaj and Kanye West is continuing to widen as the Jesus Is King artist has reportedly unfollowed the Queen rapper on Instagram.

For context, this all started over the 4th of July holiday weekend when Nicki opted out of performing her verse on “Monster,” a collab joint she did with Kanye back in 2010, during her set at this year’s EssenceFest. Per HipHopDX, after telling her DJ to cut the song she explained: “I’m monstered out, I’m monstered out. And we don’t fuck with clowns.”

Now exactly why the “Anaconda” artist would throw jabs at Ye remains to be seen but some are speculating that it may be due to two things. The first stems from a grudge she may still be holding against Yeezy for not releasing their joint song “New Body” and instead dropping Jesus Is King back in 2019. The other reason may be related to that fact and exacerbated by Ye recently hopping onto Cardi B.’s recently released single, “Hot Shit.”

Advertisement

Whether either those reasons are true, I would think Nicki has enough to worry about on her own, especially considering the fact that her husband Kenneth Petty was recently sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California some days ago.

As previously reported by The Root, Kenneth was sentenced to three years probation, a year of in-home detention and ordered to pay a $55,000 fine after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender when the couple moved from New York to California. The case started in November 2019, when Petty was pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department and they found out he was a registered sex offender in New York, but not in California. This led to his arrest in March 2020.