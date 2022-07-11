Throughout his career, Kanye West has ventured in and out of a lot of industries including music, shoes, clothing, sports and even stem players. Now, he’s adding another industry to his portfolio, retail stores.

West’s legal team filed to trademark “YZYSPLY” for retail stores, online ordering and online retail store services, suggesting that Ye and his team might have plans to open a storefront that will sell only gear from Yeezy, according to TMZ.

Fans will recognize Yeezy Supply, as it serves as the website to sell limited releases on shoes or clothing from the Chicago artist. But right now, the site just shows a countdown, maybe it’s counting down the announcement of West’s retail store?

From TMZ:

Kanye’s latest filing, obtained by TMZ, includes just about every clothing item you can wear — G-strings, shirts, socks, hats, visors and tennis wear — and leaves plenty of creative room for “accessories” headwear and footwear.

In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, the rapper shared his aspirations for having his own storefront.

“I’ve already embraced the moment of when I finally get to have my own store, which was always a dream of mine,” West said, according to Vanity Fair. “So even though we do really amazing sales online, my dream is just to have my own store. And to have multiples of it.”

Two years ago, West inked a 10-year deal with GAP to create an iteration of his Yeezy branded clothing line for the retailer. His latest release with GAP featured an assortment of all-black items including t-shirts, hats, hoodies, tank tops, masks, bags, jackets and bodysuits.

West was recently sued by David Casavant Archive, a fashion rental service, for $400,000 claiming that he owes the company for unreturned items and fees he hasn’t paid.