Nick Cannon Thinks He Has 'Super Sperm' and I Think We Ought to Wrap Up This Conversation Now

If the mere fact that Wild’n Out host Nick Cannon has had 12 children is a lot to comprehend in today’s society, then you may be wondering just how he keeps finding himself in this situation time and time again. Well, in a new interview on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, the Drumline actor revealed why he thinks he’s been so fruitful in the kid department over the last 12 years.

“Hey, I’m gonna be honest. I got some super sperm or something ’cause I’ve practiced birth control and people still got pregnant,” he explained, per Complex. “But, to say that, I mean…I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons.”

When prodded on whether or not he foresees being a father once again any time soon, Cannon added: “There’s no way to answer that question correctly, because everyone has a problem with however I answer it. So I’ll just say as of right now, I have 12 and I’m very happy. But if…who knows?”

Later on in the interview, Cannon delved into how his oldest twins with Mariah Carey, Monroe and Moroccan, feel about having a giant crop of siblings to love.

“At this point, they enjoy it,” he said. “They have fun and they’re the oldest. But who knows where that will go when 16 hits? I’m just trying to pay close attention to it and be as honest (with them).”

I’m happy there appears to be good synergy between all of Cannon’s children and their mothers but if I’m honest, I think it’s time all the conversation and incredulity about his many kids gets wrapped up (as should something else, but I digress ). If he wants to continue sowing his indestructible, royal oats—let him. He’s clearly got a handle on things and it isn’t our pockets to worry about. If he wants to be single-handedly responsible for repopulating the Earth come 2065 —with or without Taylor Swift—that’s his prerogative! Who are we to put a cap on his clearly super-human capabilities? Go forth and prosper Nick, the world is waiting!