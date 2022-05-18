This Saturday, May 21st would have been legendary and iconic rapper The Notorious B.I.G’s 50th birthday. Although he’s not here anymore, New York City is going all out to honor and make sure we remember the MC’s contributions to music and the city of New York.

The most famous building in the city, the Empire State building will turn red with a crown spinning in its mast. This Friday, the day before his 50th birthday, the iconic building will also host a ceremony with Biggie’s family and friends in partnership with Bad Boy/Atlantic and Rhino Records, according to the New York Daily News.

The Barclays Center, where the Brooklyn Nets play, will loop a video montage of the “Juicy” rapper on the display above the arena entrance.

Still not a biggie enough celebration for you?

New York City MTA will be selling a MetroCard featuring a picture of the artist. If you’re looking to pick one up on your way to work it will be available at subway stations near the neighborhood where he grew up, Bedford Stuyvesant, which includes Lafayette Ave., Clinton-Washington Ave. and Atlantic Ave.–Barclays Center, according to the New York Daily News.

The Clinton-Washington Ave. station specifically will feature artwork based on the iconic “King of New York” photo taken by Barron Claiborne. At the station, fans can scan a QR code and access an Instagram filter about his life.

Also, Amazon in partnership with Beautify Earth, a nonprofit organization, will debut murals of the Life After Death MC painted by local artists in the city’s five boroughs.



If you still want more Big Poppa, the celebration will continue into June, which is also Black Music Month.

From the New York Daily News:



Lincoln Center will host an orchestral tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. at a creative black-tie event on June 10, featuring music arranged and conducted by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, with appearances by The Originals and several special guests. The event is free to the public and will be live-streamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. A 25th-anniversary vinyl boxed set edition of “Life After Death” opus will also go on sale that same day for $179.98, consisting of eight remastered LPs and a booklet with rare photos, liner notes and exclusive reflections from people who worked on The Notorious B.I.G.’s Grammy Award-nominated sophomore set.

The legendary rapper was murdered in Los Angeles over 25 years ago on March 9, 1997, when he was fatally shot at 24-years-old. His murder has not been solved to this day.