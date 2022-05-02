Netflix is in the middle of a crisis. Amidst subscriber and stock market losses, the streaming giant now finds itself in reset mode. The effects of these problems are being felt in the content department, with several recent cancellations. According to Deadline, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex finds her animated series Pearl among them.

Created by Meghan Markle through Archewell Productions, Pearl follows “the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration in a variety of influential women throughout history.” Well, that sounds like a super fun show for young girls to get invested in. I really hope it finds a home someplace else because it’s important for kids to see themselves in the entertainment they enjoy. It may sound corny, but the idea of “If you can see it, you can be it” is extra important when it comes to children’s programming.

Despite its current issues, Netflix is apparently still very interested in working with Archewell on upcoming projects like the documentary series Heart of Invictus. Up next for the former Suits star is her first podcast, Archetypes, which is set to launch this summer on Spotify. The series features Markle and experts as they explore “various stereotypes about women and the ways in which they negatively impact society and our individual perceptions.”

Pearl’s cancellation comes fresh off the news that Netflix has also grounded the superhero series Raising Dion after two seasons. The fun drama followed Dion, a young Black boy who discovers he has superpowers and decides to become a hero. It’s so hard to find quality family programming that losing a series like this is tough.

As far as Netflix is concerned, you can’t keep raising prices on subscriptions and just expect audiences to stick around because you’re Netflix. The streaming market is packed with endless choices. As much as I like Bridgerton and Squid Game, I can’t sustain multiple streaming services and Netflix is beginning to feel like the odd man out.