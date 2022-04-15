On their way to The Hague in Netherlands for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stopped in London for a visit with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, per The Times. While Harry previously returned for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, this is Meghan’s first time back in London since the couple stepped down as senior working members of the royal family.

Advertisement

The 95-year-old Queen has suffered health issues lately, so it’s no surprise that Harry would want to spend time with his grandmother while he’s nearby. They visited with The Queen and Prince Charles at Windsor. The couple arrived yesterday morning and attended Maundy Thursday service at St. Georges at Windsor. Their spokesperson confirmed the visit to The Times, saying they visited with Elizabeth at her official residence and Charles was also there with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Isn’t it interesting how the family is all too ready to welcome Harry and Meghan back now that they’ve been the subject of recent scandals concerning Prince Andrew, as well as Will and Kate’s disastrous visit to the Caribbean? All of a sudden their popularity isn’t a major issue. Yep, that part.

The visit is particularly notable since Harry is “seeking a judicial review of a Home Office decision not to provide him with security when visiting from the US.” As you’ll recall from the infamous Oprah interview, Harry’s security detail was ended when he left the family, though he reportedly still receives multiple threats. He has offered to pay for the detail himself. According to The Times, his legal team says Harry feels it isn’t safe for Meghan and their children to stay in London as “the lack of police protection comes [at] too great a personal risk.”

Following their stop in London, Harry and Meghan will head to The Hague in the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games, which run April 16-22.