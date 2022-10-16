Don’t sleep on self care. After dealing with the demands of work and family, taking time to recharge your battery is not only nice, it’s necessary. But these days, it can also be expensive. But even if you can’t spend a day at the spa, you can still show yourself a little love. When it comes to DIY self-care, these are some of the things I just can’t live without.
Dr. Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution
At the end of a long week, treat your toes to a soak in the Calm & Serenity Pure Epsom Salt Soak from Dr. Teal’s. It’s made with milk protein to leave your skin feeling smooth. And the rose essential oil has a nice soft scent.
Aveeno Repairing CICA Foot Mask
Add a little bit of bliss to your DIY mani-pedi with the Repairing CICA Foot Mask and Hand Mask from Aveeno. Just ten minutes in this mask made with shea butter and prebiotic oat is all you need to say goodbye to dry skin.
CND Solar Oil
No DIY mani should be complete without a little bit of SolarOil from CND. Infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E, it hydrates the cuticles and leaves you with stronger, healthier nails.
Fenty Skin Cookies N Clean Face Mask
Give your pores a deep detox with Cookies N Clean, the award-winning face mask from Fenty Skin. After a 10-minute treatment, the whipped clay and charcoal help remove the dirt and oil from your face. And best of all, it’s fragrance free and safe for sensitive skin.
Mielle Organics
If you’ve got a little extra time on wash day, treat your dry and damaged hair to a few minutes with the Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner from Mielle Organics. It’s made with organic ingredients and is safe for color-treated hair.
PÜR Mellow Eyes Hemp-Infused Eye Patches
Give your tired eyes some much-needed relief with PÜR Mellow Eyes Hemp-Infused Eye Patches. Key ingredients like Green Tea and Cooling Cucumber Extract help improve the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. And they just feel good.
Nails Inc. Thirsty Hands Moisturizing Hand Mask
After lots of hand washing and dish washing, you deserve a little time with the Thirsty Hands Moisturizing Hand Mask from Nails Inc. It’s made with plant extracts, shea butter and vitamin E, all the things your hands need to feel their best. You need 15 to 20 minutes for this mask to work its magic. But the gloves are touch screen enabled, so you don’t have to miss a thing.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts
You’ll make bath time even more relaxing when you add a scoop of Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts. They’re made with CBD, Epsom and Himalayan salts and a blend of essential oils that will let you leave your stress behind (at least for a little while).
Brown Girl Jane
If you’re looking for a sweet, calming scent, try Bahia Eau De Parfum for Calm from Brown Girl Jane. The feminine and floral fragrance was designed for ultimate relaxation. Popular with beauty influencers, it was named one of the 10 Best Calming Floral Fragrances by Oprah Daily.
PearNova Classic Laquer
Top off your DIY mani or pedi with a classic laquer from Pear Nova. This Black-owned polish brand has a collection full of bright, bold colors made with women of color in mind.
Moods by Yemmie It’s Been a Day Candle
At the end of a week of emails, conference calls and deadlines, one of the best things you can do for yourself is unplug from it all. Set the mood in your quiet space with It’s Been a Day, a sweet-smelling candle from Moods by Yemmie, a Black-owned candle brand.
Skin Buttr Cocoa Vanilla [Buttr]
Keep that summer glow all year long with Cocoa Vanilla [Buttr] from Skin Buttr. It’s made with 100 percent whipped shea butter to soothe your skin and leave you with a gorgeous glow.
Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Knot Turban
Protect your locs while you relax with a satin-lined knot turban from Grace Eleyae. The satin lining prevents breakage and other damage to your hair. And it’s adjustable to give you the best fit.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask
With the Mulberry Silk Eye Mask from Brooklinen, nothing will come between you and a good rest. It’s cool and breathable to help you relax while blocking out the rest of the world. It comes in 10 colors and is machine washable so you can keep it clean.
Keys Soul Care Obsidian Facial Roller
Rejuvenate your tired skin with the Obsidian Facial Roller from Alicia Keys’ brand, Keys Soul Care. Obsidian is a gemstone that has long been used for protection from negative energy. So you’ll be left feeling brand new after each use.
