For its new fall schedule, NBC is working under the premise of “If ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The network is only premiering two new series in the fall, saving a few reality shows and comedies for the spring.

Per TVLine, Quantum Leap, a sequel to the time-traveling ‘80s series which stars Raymond Lee and Ernie Hudson, gets the coveted Mondays at 10 p.m. post-The Voice spot.

The rest of the week remains largely untouched, with the only major change being La Brea officially inheriting This is Us’ Tuesdays at 9 p.m. space. Wednesdays are still all about the One Chicago franchise and Thursdays continue the network’s Law & Order lineup. Both nights have done well for NBC, so it makes sense that it wouldn’t want to rock the boat. So far, there haven’t been any big casting announcements, which means we’re currently assuming Anthony Anderson will be back for Law & Order Season 22 and Danielle Moné Truitt will still back up Stabler on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3. Of course, anything can happen in the upcoming season finales.

Advertisement

While NBC didn’t have any comedies on its 2021 fall schedule, this year it has added two shows to its lineup. In November, Young Rock moves from its comfortable Tuesday night spot to the TV graveyard of Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Though this is a series that does well in streaming, it seems weird to put it on when its core audience of wrestling fans will have actual live wrestling to watch on FOX. With new comedy Lopez vs. Lopez as its lead-in and likely competitors including ABC’s Shark Tank, the aforementioned WWE SmackDown and either a reality show or procedural on CBS, this isn’t going to go well for The Rock.

If you’re wondering where the freshly renewed Grand Crew is, it’s set to return midseason. Which gives everyone time to catch up on Season 1 on Peacock.

While NBC does a good job of showcasing diverse casts in its shows, Grand Crew is the network’s only series primarily featuring a Black cast. Honestly, it’s a problem across all five broadcast networks, and unfortunately, we’re not seeing much to change that so far.

NBC Fall Schedule (new series in all caps):

MONDAY

8 p.m. The Voice (2 hours)

10 p.m. QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY

8 p.m. The Voice

9 p.m. La Brea

10 p.m. New Amsterdam (final season)

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. Chicago Med

9 p.m. Chicago Fire

10 p.m. Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 p.m. Law & Order

9 p.m. Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8 p.m. College Bowl

9 p.m. Dateline NBC

FRIDAY (starting in November)

8 p.m. LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ

8:30 p.m. Young Rock

9 p.m. Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8 p.m. Drama encores

9 p.m. Dateline Weekend Mystery

10 p.m. SNL Vintage

11:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live

SUNDAY