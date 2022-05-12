Ahead of its big fall schedule reveal, NBC has made a few tough decisions about its current lineup. Luckily, for us the slate still includes a couple of our favorites.



In a surprise to absolutely no one, the network has renewed Young Rock for Season 3. Per a press release provided to The Root, the show chronicling the life of superstar Dwayne Johnson is NBC’s No. 1 “primetime comedy in the 18-49 demo.” To be fair, the network only has five comedies, so it’s not exactly a fierce competition. But since everything The Rock touches becomes a hit, renewal was really never in doubt. Plus, the series is catching up to where his wrestling career is taking off, which means there are some really fun stories coming up.

And in totally surprising news, NBC’s big push of Grand Crew paid off, as the show was picked up for Season 2. If you’re a fan of the ensemble comedy, you have streaming to thank for this one. TVLine reports that Grand Crew has the network’s smallest audience, but its premiere is “NBC’s top digital comedy launch on Peacock.”

Sadly, it’s not all championship titles and wine refills. Where there are renewals, there are bound to be cancellations—and some familiar faces have hit the TV graveyard.

For fans of Kenan Thompson, it’s a good news/bad news situation. Good news: we might get to see more of him on SNL next season. Bad news: it’s because his sitcom Kenan has been canceled after two seasons, per TVLine. The series starred Kenan as a newly-widowed single dad who juggles raising his daughters with his job as the host of a morning news show. Unfortunately, it got lost in the network’s pre-Olympics shuffle and only averaged 2.1 million total weekly viewers, down from Season 1’s 2.9 million.

Additionally, I hope you enjoyed those intense interrogations between Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé, because The Endgame is no more. According to Variety, after just one season, NBC has canceled the action thriller. Averaging 3.6 million total weekly viewers, The Endgame did the best it could with American Song Contest as its lead-in. Honestly, this is better than most shows that get the Monday 10 p.m. time slot without the cushion of The Voice. The show left a small opening for a possible Season 2 storyline, but for the most part wrapped everything up.

While the network’s signature franchises Law & Order and One Chicago do include Black characters, Grand Crew and Young Rock aren’t enough to call NBC’s schedule overly-diverse.