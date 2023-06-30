Naomi Campbell Stuns Fans By Announcing She’s Welcomed Another Baby

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell is adding to the Hollywood baby boom with the announcement that she’s welcomed a son to her family. She shocked fans on Thursday with an Instagram post featuring a photo that appeared to show her and her two-year-old daughter holding her newborn son’s hand. It was accompanied by the caption, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God, blessed…It’s never too late to become a mother” She didn’t reveal her son’s name or details about his birth.



Singer Kelly Rowland, supermodel Ashley Graham and fashion designer Donatella Versace were among the celebrities who responded to Naomi’s post with congratulations and well wishes.

LaLa Anthony wrote, “Congratulations…Such a beautiful blessing,” while Zoe Saldaña replied, “Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!”

In 2021, she also announced her daughter’s birth at the time on social media, writing, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

In a March 2022 interview with British Vogue, Campbell discussed her new life as a mom, saying, “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

Naomi—who was one of the many stars at Pharrell Williams’ big Louis Vuitton debut show—has always tried to keep her personal life away from the press, so it’s no surprise that she would stay mum on the details of her son’s birth. And honestly, it’s no one’s business how she decided to expand her family. All that matters is that Campbell and her children are happy and healthy.

The Root sends congratulations to Naomi Campbell and her family.