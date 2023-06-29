John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Welcome Their Fourth Child

Congratulations are in order for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Just five months after welcoming their daughter Esti, the couple has announced the birth of their son Wren, via surrogate. He was born on June 19, with Teigen officially announcing his arrival in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.



She revealed how she didn’t think she could carry another child after losing their son Jack in 2020. They began the surrogacy process in 2021 and it was during this time that therapy helped Chrissy decide to try and carry one more baby. During Teigen’s pregnancy, they found out their surrogate, Alexandra, was pregnant with their son.

Advertisement

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” Teigen wrote. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full,” she continued. “And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

The post also featured two beautiful photos. One of John, Chrissy and Wren, and a solo one of the baby. Legend also took to Instagram to celebrate his family, posting a joyous photo of him with his four children, Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren. It was accompanied by the caption, “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love.”

Advertisement

This isn’t just a beautiful moment for John, Chrissy and their family, it’s also incredibly gracious and brave of them to be so open about their pregnancy and fertility journey. From Teigen’s very honest posts about the changes her body goes through during pregnancy, to her intimate details of the IVF process, to the heartbreaking news that they lost Jack, their willingness to be open about these topics helps countless women and families feel comfortable discussing their own issues. Pregnancy—and all the ups and downs that come with it—are a normal part of life. While everyone should do what makes them comfortable, let’s stop talking about it like it’s a secret, taboo subject.

Advertisement

The Root sends congratulations and blessings to John, Chrissy and their entire family.