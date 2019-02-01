Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is hinting at the fact that he’s going to declare a national emergency and because the president is a reality star who lives for drama, he’s probably going to announce it during the State of The Union, Feb. 5.



“I think there’s a good chance we will have to do that,” the president said when asked about whether he’s prepared to declare a national emergency to fund his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Politico reports. The move would most likely be held up in court hearings because it completely bypasses a little-known internal White House document called the Constitution of the United States of America.

After 35 days, the longest partial government shutdown in American history, the president decided to reopen the government when he realized that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t playing games. But, the president, being the petty bitch that he is, only allowed for the government to stay up and running until Feb. 15, while a negotiation over the border wall continued. Trump is demanding $5.7 billion in funding for a wall that no one wants.

So far the negotiation looks like this:

Republicans: We just kind of want whatever the president wants but really we don’t want the wall either...Also, death and drugs and a blindfolded woman...And a caravan!

Advertisement

Democrats: Go fuck yourselves!

Pelosi isn’t budging. In fact, below is a live-look at Pelosi during the negotiations.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

Pelosi has stated several times that any deal won’t include funding for the president’s dumb ass wall.

Speaking Friday at a meeting on human trafficking along the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump set up the pitch for his big reveal during his SOTU speech. Trump told reporters to “listen closely” to his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to say,” the president said when asked whether he will announce the emergency declaration during his address to Congress. “But you’ll hear the State of the Union and then you’ll see what happens right after the State of the Union.”

Advertisement

Trump is such a damn show-off. He still thinks he’s on The Apprentice and probably checks his speech ratings to see how he’s stacking up against daytime talk shows.

Trump also added that because he’s the president he’s got “legal standing” to declare a national emergency.

“We have very strong legal standing. We are doing it regardless,” he said before adding that he still hasn’t made up his mind, Politico reports.

Advertisement

Oh, and because the president and the truth are like Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Bloods, he’s continued to lie about the wall already being built. There is no wall being built unless he’s talking about an imaginary wall in his mind.

The Root cannot confirm whether his “mind wall” is, in fact, being built.