Nancy Pelosi’s Playing 3-D Chess With a President Who Has Trouble with 4-Piece Puzzles

The U.S. president’s blind spot has always been women. The president is such a misogynist that he doesn’t believe that women are as capable, or strong and smart enough to outwit him, which is hilarious considering this is the same president that has trouble reading off a teleprompter.



Nevertheless, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has proven the perfect foil to President Trump as she’s been the face of Auntie Maxine Waters’ impeachment efforts. And on the evening of the House’s historic impeachment vote, Pelosi is denying the president’s push to have a speedy Senate trial and has instead decided that she may hold up a minute until fair rules are established for the proposed trial in the Senate, the Washington Post reports.



While Pelosi and the House brass are considering withholding the articles as leverage to force an honest trial, The Root has obtained exclusive footage of Pelosi typing out the articles of impeachment to send to the Senate.



And all of this stems from Senate Majority Leader Mitch “Turtleneck” McConnell (R-Ky.) not even trying to hide that he has plans to work with the White House counsel during the trial when he’s supposed to be holding an impartial trial where the Senate listens to the evidence and makes a decision based on facts. Or as Pelosi put it, McConnell’s actions are like a foreman of a jury being in “cahoots” with the defendant’s attorney.

“We’re not sending [the articles] tonight because it’s difficult to determine who the managers would be until we see the arena in which we will be participating,” Pelosi said, NBC News reports.

“So far, we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fairer, and when we see what that is, we’ll send our managers,” she said.

That’s all Pelosi wants is a fair trial which will include things that trials generally have like witnesses, and evidence and...WITNESSES! All of whom either the White House, Republicans or both have tried to block. It would be helpful if those who were inside the White House and have information that could help explain exactly what happened during Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Look, we already know that the U.S. president withheld aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, but it would be nice to hear those in the room admit it.

While I didn’t see Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) carrying a purse during Pelosi’s address to the press, I did capture footage of Schumer and Pelosi walking away from the microphone.

I was also lucky enough to capture live footage of the White House reaction to Pelosi’s statement that she’s going to take her time to try and ensure a fair trial.

A source familiar with the administration’s reaction asked: “How can these people be taken seriously?” NBC News reports.

A source who didn’t want to be named told NBC News that Pelosi’s announcement is a continuation of “the absolute abandoning of any reliable precedent,” characterizing Pelosi as simply “continuing to play games.”

McConnell noted that he hadn’t coordinated with Pelosi and had no idea when the articles of impeachment would be delivered.

“You’d have to ask her when she’s going to send them,” he said.

Video below shows what happened to McConnell after he was asked how come he didn’t know what was going on.

Schumer pointed out that “at the start of a trial in the Senate, all senators will swear an oath to render impartial justice.”



“The American people deserve that the Senate conduct a full and fair trial,” Schumer said. Schumer could reportedly be heard mumbling “Yeah, bitch. We did that!”

Pelosi, who wore all black to the proceedings to convey the funeral theme somber mood, called the day both historic and sad. Big sad.

“I could not be prouder or more inspired than by the moral courage of the House Democrats,” she said, NBC News notes. Pelosi also paid respects to one of Trump’s staunchest critics “the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who as chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform was responsible for conducting various investigations of the Trump administration,” NBC News reports.

“We did all we could, Elijah,” she said. “We passed the two articles of impeachment. The president is impeached.”

