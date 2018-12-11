Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) are done attempting to play nice with the president. Come January, the Democrats will run the House and much like Kid and Play in the seminal classics House Party 1, 2, and yes, 3, they are about to dance battle all over Congress.



After a contentious meeting in which the Russian bot occupying the White House proclaimed that he’s willing to shut down the government if he doesn’t get the money to fund his dumb-ass wall, Pelosi and Schumer both returned to Capitol Hill with some terse words for the kompromat-in-chief.

Pelosi noted that the wall is the source of masculine pride for the president.



“It’s like a manhood thing for him,” the California congresswoman said, the Washington Post reports. “As if manhood could ever be associated with him.”

Pelosi reportedly made the comments during a Democratic caucus committee meeting, which were recounted by an aide who was not really supposed to be sharing these comments with the media but ... fuck that. Pelosi also reportedly noted that she was “trying to be the mom” in the room with Trump and Schumer bickering and trying to verbally punch each other in the balls.

She added that Trump appeared “proud” to shut the government down if he wasn’t going to get his funding for his wall.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security ...” Trump said during their meeting. “I will be the one to shut it down, I’m not going to blame you for it.”



Pelosi considered the admission a win.

“The fact is, we did get him to say, to fully own, that the shutdown was his,” she said, according to the aide, the Post reports. “That was an accomplishment.”

If the president is engaged in a full game of chicken with Democrat leaders before the Dems even take over the House then it will be interesting to see who flinches first.

We all know that presidential aides are currently wrestling the iPad, cellphone and other electronic devices to prevent the WWE-style rage tweets filled with empty threats and name-calling that have become the hallmark of this 1993 Honda Del Sol administration.