The price of just about everything is higher these days. But just because you’re paying more for gas and bread doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to a new lipstick or eye shadow now and then. After testing tons of makeup (you’re welcome), we’ve found lots of great products that won’t completely blow your beauty budget. These are some of my favorite makeup products under $5, proving that you don’t have to spend a lot to look your best.
Believe Beauty - Jetsetter Mani Nail Polish ($2.50)
When it comes to great inexpensive cosmetics, don’t sleep on Dollar General. The Jetsetter Mani Nail Polish from their exclusive Believe Beauty collection comes in 20 colorful shades that are perfect for a DIY mani-pedi. The names like “Goody Goody Gumdrop” and “Sweater Weather” are just as fun as the colors.
Believe Beauty - Metallic Liquid Liner ($4.50)
I love a good liquid eyeliner. And the Metallic Liquid Liner from Believe Beauty is inexpensive find that adds a little shimmer to your lids. The felt tip makes it easy to apply, so even a beginner can create a stunning look.
NYX Cosmetics - Suede Matte Lip Liner ($4)
Give yourself the perfect pout with the Suede Matte Lip Liner from NYX Cosmetics. This vegan liner comes in over 40 colors made to perfectly match the Suede Matte Lipsticks and Liquide Suede Cream Lipsticks from the line. Or you can use it along with a favorite lip shade you already have in your collection. One happy customer wrote, “The color is so beautiful and it was very easy to apply, I highly recommend it.”
NYX Cosmetics - Jumbo Eye Pencil - $5.50
Ok, so I know this one is technically more than $5. But trust me when I tell you it’s totally worth it. The Jumbo Eye Pencil is a makeup bag must-have. It comes in 16 shades, including a variety of neutrals, deep smokies and bright pops of color. And since it can be used as an eyeshadow crayon, an eye pencil or an eye makeup primer, isn’t really like getting 3 products for the price of one?
Black Radiance - Color Perfect Glow Stick Highlighter ($4.59)
Add the Color Perfect Glow Stick Highlighter from Black Radiance to your nose and cheeks to give your skin the perfect sun-kissed glow. This creamy highlighter stick is a makeup bag must-have. One happy customer wrote, “After spending tons of money trying different highlighters, this is my favorite!”
E.L.F. - Monochromatic Multi Stick ($5)
The Monochromatic Multi Stick from E.L.F. is a cream-to-powder blush stick that can be used on your eyes, lips and cheeks. It’s made with shea butter and Vitamin E, so it moisturizes the skin while giving it a gorgeous pop of color.
E.L.F. Instant Lift Brow Pencil ($4)
When it comes to makeup, defined brows can put the perfect finishing touch on your look. E.L.F.’s Instant Lift Brow Pencil comes in six different shades to help you create the look you want. I just love the fine tip that helps minimize mistakes.
Essence Cosmetics - Lash Princess False Lash Mascara ($5)
The Lash Princess False Lash Mascara from Essence Cosmetics is proof that you don’t have to spend a lot to have great-looking lashes. This long-lasting mascara doesn’t flake or fade when you wear it, and is an inexpensive beauty influencer favorite.