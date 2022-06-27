Kendrick Lamar has joined the list of public figures to address the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to outlaw abortion.

On the last night of the Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, Lamar, with a crown of thorns on his head and blood dripping down his face, shared a message on women’s rights repeating the line, “Godspeed for women’s rights, they judge you, they judge Christ,” before dropping his mic and walking off of the stage.

Advertisement

During his set, the 35-year-old rapper performed many of the popular tracks from his 2022 album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers including “N95” and “Savior.”

His showing at the Glastonbury festival ended a weekend of live performances in Europe that started in Paris on Thursday and the 2022 Milano Summer Festival on Friday. Last Monday, June 20, the rapper also delivered his first live performance since the release of Mr. Morale at Spotify Beach.

During her performance on Saturday night at the Glastonbury Festival, a day before Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion called out her home state of Texas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Houston MC said during her performance, “Texas is really embarrassing me right now. I wanna have it on the record, that the hot boys and hot girls do not support this bullshit that y’all campaigning for.”

Advertisement

Megan then urged the crowd to chant, “My body, my motherfucking choice!” and they did.

Advertisement

The “Savage” rapper also took to Instagram the day the ruling came down and wrote in a post, “The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need.”

Lamar and Megan aren’t the only artists to show support for women’s abortion rights. On Friday, Lizzo pledged $1 million from her tour profits to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF).