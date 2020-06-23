Mr. Steal Your Election Is Tweeting Random Videos of Black Men Attacking People

Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI ( Getty Images )

Nothing says, “I’m trying to rile up my racist base by appealing solely to their racism because I’m losing this upcoming election” like using the presidential Twitter account, the account that will be archived for future generations, to post videos of random black men attacking people.



According to the Daily Beast, President Trump began tweeting these random racist dog whistles around 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.



“So terrible!” Trump wrote after posting the video, which shows a black man violently shoving a woman into the side of a subway car, to Twitter. For the record, the incident happened last year and the man in the video has been arrested, but none of that news was shared on the president’s Twitter as that would defeat the purpose.



What is the purpose of tweeting the video? No really, what is the purpose of retweeting such a trash-ass video? Well, the poster of said video was trying to make a point that a black man has shoved a woman and no one was protesting this. That man, the poster of said video, is also an asshole. That video has since been taken down but the president’s tweet remains because he’s a bitch.

The Daily Beast adds that a few minutes after retweeting the first video, the president shared another video clip, posting, “Looks [sic] what’s going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?” This video shows a Black man punching a white man inside a Macy’s in Michigan. The video doesn’t include any context as to why the white man is getting that work so we won’t speculate.

Also, it sounds like the president is snitching.

Trump then rounded out his presidential Karenfest with a tweet about Monday arrests “in D.C. for the disgraceful vandalism, in Lafayette Park [near the White House], of the magnificent Statue of Andrew Jackson, in addition to the exterior defacing of St. John’s Church across the street. 10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!”

Fuck Andrew Jackson and his horse. Make no mistake about it, the president is losing his grip on the office and can see his hopeless attempts at reelection falling away. Unless he can convince a world leader to help him steal this election, be on the lookout for more random racist videos as stoking fear and violence is all he has.