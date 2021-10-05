If you consider yourself to be one of those people who enjoy being Yeezy’d down to the socks, then boy, have I got some good news for you!



In addition to dressing like ‘Ye, you might soon be able to listen like him too, thanks to a new trademark. Complex reports the “ Jesus Is King” rapper recently filed a trademark under his Mascotte Holdings, Inc. company to use “Donda” on a line of electronic products that could include things like tablets, audio speakers, surround sound systems, smartwatches, smart glasses and even smart jewelry. Per the United States Patent and Trademark Office , items like virtual reality headsets, smartphones, USB flash drives and all manner of protective electronic cases for phones, smart bracelets, smart rings and smart necklaces could also get the “Donda” treatment as well.

So not only would you theoretically be walking around in your Yeezy x GAP hoodie set, while rocking your Yeezy “Sulfur” steppas, you’d also be checking time on your Donda watch and listening to latest ‘Ye tunes on your DondaPod’s too! Or maybe he’d call AirYe’s Earbuds? Sounds by Donda? Hmm, I guess the name doesn’t matter too much because regardless of what the name is, Kanye’s loyal followers and fans will probably buy them all up the minute they hit the shelves.

Additionally, as previously reported by The Root, Ye also has a trademark for a line of “Kanye West” homeware products in the works which could include things like towels, shower curtains, textile wall hangings, placemats and various kinds of blankets. I don’t know about you, but I can already see this selling out at Target. I mean, just imagine: HME X YZY. Sure, it reads like one of Elon Musk’s next space projects, but the vision is there.

Between the music, clothes and shoes, tech and now home decor—what’s left for Ye to do? Cars? Planes? A theme park, maybe? When it comes to Kanye, the possibilities are arguably quite endless.

What do you think about the upcoming “Donda” tech line? Will it be enough to compete, let us know in the comments!