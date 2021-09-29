No one hoodie should have all this power, but when it’s designed by Kanye West, it inevitably will. The latest drop in Ye’s Yeezy x Gap collaboration dropped Wednesday, and suffice to say we were a little...underwhelmed. Since news of the entertainer-designer’s 10-year deal with the brand broke last year, we’ve been waiting to see what the self-proclaimed innovator would be bringing to the beloved mall staple. However, if two puffer jacket releases didn’t convince us innovation isn’t exactly on the menu, Yeezy x Gap’s latest drop certainly did. On Wednesday, the collab announced a six-color line of hooded sweatshirts—described by West himself at “the perfect hoodie” (h/t Hot New Hip Hop)—priced at $90 each.

Now, maybe this is Yeezy x Gap’s attempt to be conscious, debuting its own take on a garment that has taken on loaded new meaning since the 2012 murder of Trayvon Martin. However, that doesn’t explain the $90 price tag for this streetwear staple—or its less-than-inspired color range (we’re not alone in noting that it’s giving us CLB vibes, Drake feud be damned). It also didn’t stop his loyal following from getting their preorders in, because...Kanye.

Of course, like us, there were still others seriously side-eyeing the value of Yeezy x Gap’s latest drop...which starkly resemble the offerings of a ubiquitous brand sold at a fraction of the collab’s price. Like...what are we really doing here, Ye?

Knowing what we know about Ye’s propensity for high-end trolling, we couldn’t help but chuckle at this very real release. Coupled with his steadfast fanbase, we also have no doubt his latest offering will do well, in spite of the emperor having no new hoodies. (We said what we said.) Will you be copping? Let us know in the comments—we promise not to laugh. (OK, we promise not to laugh loudly.)

