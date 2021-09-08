Just last month, Kanye West—soon to be known simply as “Ye”—was rebuilding his childhood home in his native Chicago’s Soldier Field for what would prove to be the final listening party for the long-awaited DONDA. Despite mixed reviews, the album has predictably since hit the No. 1 Billboard 200 spot, but also surprising no one, Ye is already on to the next, according to Hypebeast.

After earning the No. 1 Billboard 200 spot with his DONDA album this week and debuting a few more adidas YEEZY colorways, Kanye West looks to further expand his empire by reportedly diving into the realm of homeware products. Following his name change to “Ye,” reports state that the 44-year-old rapper’s company Mascotte Holdings Inc. has filed a trademark application for a line of homeware products tagged with his original name “Kanye West.” The news outlet has obtained the legal documents highlighting the company’s desire to produce towels, shower curtains, textile wall hangings, placemats and various kinds of blankets. Using materials such as cashmere, fleece and silk, Ye’s corporation eyes to create a collection of throw blankets, bed blankets and golf blankets.

Advertisement

In short, Yeezy—but make it cozy?

Frankly, since plenty of folks (read: VSB’s Panama Jackson) already consider Yeezy slides their house shoe of choice, we’re a little disappointed, as we’d had visions of Ye launching an appropriately hideous line of Foam Runner-inspired potholders and spatulas or something. However, as Hypebeast further notes, this news coincides with reports that Ye’s estranged but still strangely omnipresent wife Kim Kardashian West is also developing a lifestyle line, having filed for a trademark last year for the same type of products under the moniker “KKW Home.” If so, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time Ye was accused of capitalizing on a trend (or Kim, for that matter).

*insert the Kanye shrug of your choice here*

Truthfully, it’s hard to imagine any line of blankets coming forth from Ye that wouldn’t be created to compliment his “I’m not a slave, I just dress like one” Sunday Service attire, but if that’s what you’re into, I’m sure he’ll sell it to you. Meanwhile, is it weird that we find this mockup of a LEGO version of the DONDA house (h/t Hypebeast) a far more intriguing prospect?