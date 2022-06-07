Back in January, The Root covered how Senate Republicans had no plans to provide a legislative agenda for the 2022 midterms and beyond because they banked on stopping Democrats from passing anything of substance. Now that early projections favor the Republican party taking control of the House after the 2022 midterms, they are preparing their legislative agenda, according to Politico.

Their current plan is to pass bills in the House that align with what they want to accomplish. This includes reviving the Keystone XL pipeline, finishing the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and establishing a “parental bill of rights” to capitalize on the scare tactics of Critical Race Theory and “divisive concepts.” While they may not pass in a filibuster-proof Senate, Republicans will use this as fuel to push them towards the 2024 Presidential election.

From Politico:

“If the case doesn’t get you to 60 votes in the Senate, at least it gets you to a point where hopefully you are winning the argument by the time you walk into the next presidential election,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), who was critical of Democrats’ similar strategy during the Trump administration, said in an interview.

House Democrats regained power in 2019, selling voters what they could do once they were in control. Republicans are trying the same tactics to take back a potential 2024 House, Senate, and the White House trifecta. While Republicans know most of their agenda won’t pass, they will use it to create pressure.

“We can’t control them,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said. “[But] that would put extra pressure on the Senate, especially Senate Democrats who have been voting lockstep with the socialist agenda, to come over and help us deal with some of these problems.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy attempted to build a framework named the “Commitment to America.” jobs and the economy; big tech censorship and data; future of American freedoms; energy, climate, and conservation; American security; healthy future and China accountability.

Some Republicans say they’re crafting the plan without considering Senate limitations which would extend Trump-era tax cuts that every Senate Democrat opposed. Regarding the current political makeup, Republicans expressed their intention to appear ready to find areas of potential bipartisan agreement with Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden. (We are seeing this with the gun control issue). Also, they express no interest in passing “messaging” bills to make a point.

“One of the things I think the Democrats are getting themselves into trouble with right now is they are introducing purely messaging bills, and I think the American people know that. Like I’m not interested in purely messaging bills,” Armstrong said.

Thirty Democrats have said they are not seeking re-election in November, and issues like anti-voting legislation and gerrymander maps don’t bode well for them either. However, there’s still time before the November midterms come. It’s not as if House Democrats are not trying to pass legislation to make an impact on American lives. Those measures just get stopped in the Senate due to the 50-50 split.

Now the Democrats know the upcoming playbook, it’s time to make an impactful counter and case for American voters. Speak to the obstruction of specific bills and the loss of rights like women’s reproductive rights. If not, the Republican game of delay and message might see them back in power, and craziness like impeachment proceedings for President Biden would only be the beginning.