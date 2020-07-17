Mike Pompeo Bashes the New York Times’ 1619 Project During Racist Dog Whistle Concert

Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a one-man, racist dog whistle concert in which he stoked the flames of racism, bashed the New York Times and admonished those who removed Confederate statues.



“Today, the very core of what it means to be an American, indeed the American way of life itself, is under attack. Instead of seeking to improve America, leading voices promulgate hatred of our founding principles,” Pompeo said in an address at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, NBC News reports.

Pompeo was unveiling his group project, the Commission on Unalienable Human Rights, or the working title, “White People are Losing Their Grip on Privilege.”

“The group spent more than a year examining the role of human rights in U.S. foreign policy, including looking back at the Constitution and Declaration of Independence,” NBC News reports.

Pompeo created the commission in the summer of 2019 after arguing “human rights had become commodified.”

“More rights seldom means more justice,” he said Thursday.

“Americans have not only unalienable rights, but also positive rights granted by governments, courts, and multilateral bodies. Many are worth defending in light of our founding; others aren’t,” Pompeo said.

After blowing a light exposition on his racist dog whistle, Pompeo, who always seems like he’s in a perpetual state of realizing that the edible he ate hours earlier is taking a turn for the worse, then belted out his recapitulation. Pompeo claimed that “the evil institution of slavery was our nation’s gravest departure from our founding principles.” Ummm, it was one of the essential founding principles, but we will move on. Pompeo—which is Greek for “Dude, seriously, what the fuck was in that brownie?”—then blasted the New York Times for its 1619 Project, which examined slavery’s role in the founding of the country and its lasting impact.

“The New York Times’s 1619 Project — so named for the year the first slaves were transported to America — wants you to believe our country was founded for human bondage. They want you to believe America’s institutions continue to reflect the country’s acceptance of slavery at our founding,” Pompeo said.

“They want you to believe Marxist ideology that America is only the oppressors and the oppressed. The Chinese Communist Party must be gleeful when they see the New York Times spout their ideology.”

There is a lot to breakdown here so let’s take it bit by bit.

The New York Times’s 1619 Project — so named for the year the first slaves were transported to America — wants you to believe our country was founded for human bondage.

Yep, sounds about right.

They want you to believe America’s institutions continue to reflect the country’s acceptance of slavery at our founding.

Y’all do.

They want you to believe Marxist ideology that America is only the oppressors and the oppressed.

Fine, let’s change it to whites and blacks. Does that work better? Or cops and people of color. Or the banking institutions and those refused home loans at a higher rate.



The Chinese Communist Party must be gleeful when they see the New York Times spout their ideology.

Who gives a fuck what the Chinese Communist Party thinks? Oh, that is the racist dog whistle again. My bad.

Then Pompeo, who sweats like he has the bubble guts, referenced that “some people have taken these false doctrines to heart,” and pointed to the “widespread tearing down of statues that President Donald Trump has railed against. Some of the targets have been Confederate generals and leaders, while some others have targeted tributes to the Founding Fathers and other historical figures because of their slave-owning histories or racist legacies,” NBC News reports.

“The rioters pulling down statues thus see nothing wrong with desecrating monuments to those who fought for unalienable rights — from our founding to the present day. This is a dark vision of America’s birth, I reject it,” Pompeo said.

But wasn’t it Pompeo who stated earlier that “they want you to believe America’s institutions continue to reflect the country’s acceptance of slavery at our founding.” Wouldn’t these Confederate statues, these relics of racism, these bastions of bastardliness and the cries for them to remain upright not be an acceptance of slavery?

Wait, I’m fucking up the concert. My bad.

Jordan Cohen, a spokesman for The Times told NBC News, “We disagree with Secretary Pompeo’s interpretation of The 1619 Project” and are “proud that it continues to spark a dialogue that allows us to reexamine our assumptions about the past.”

Even if those assumptions of the past are fundamentally wrong and being spoken by a sweaty, edible eater on a bad trip.