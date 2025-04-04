Michigan Cop Tases Black Woman In Front of Kids, Soul Food Owner Tracks Down 3 Dine-and-Dash Out of Staters, Phoenix Cops Beat Disabled Black Man, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and LeBron Roped Into Diddy Lawsuit and More Crime News From the Week

2 / 6
This Michigan Cop Tased a Black Mother in Front of Her Kids for This Unbelievable Reason, But That’s Not All...
After a routine traffic stop took a shocking turn, one Michigan police officer has been exposed for alleged use of excessive force on multiple occasions. Lt. Matthew Furman is now facing a civil lawsuit over a July incident, but this isn't the first time his policing has been called into question.
Not so fast! When a trio of dine-and-dashers thought they'd simply pull a fast one on this Chicago soul food restaurant, they were met with the slick and savvy owner who tracked down the three suspects in true detective fashion. What was first a birthday celebration turned into an alleged heist, and now police are involved.
The Consequences These Phoenix Cops Receive After Beating a Disabled Black Man on Camera Will Infuriate You
As if Sean "Diddy" Combs needed another lawsuit thrown his way, that's exactly what he got on Thursday (April 3). But unlike previous suits, this one appears to involve some of the most high-profile names yet.