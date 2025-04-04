Fashion Designer B Michael Has Dressed Beyoncé, Brandy & Cicely Tyson & He Owes His Success To His Foremothers
Michigan Cop Tases Black Woman In Front of Kids, Soul Food Owner Tracks Down 3 Dine-and-Dash Out of Staters, Phoenix Cops Beat Disabled Black Man, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and LeBron Roped Into Diddy Lawsuit and More Crime News From the Week

Criminal Justice

Michigan Cop Tases Black Woman In Front of Kids, Soul Food Owner Tracks Down 3 Dine-and-Dash Out of Staters, Phoenix Cops Beat Disabled Black Man, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and LeBron Roped Into Diddy Lawsuit and More Crime News From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in criminal justice.

This Michigan Cop Tased a Black Mother in Front of Her Kids for This Unbelievable Reason, But That’s Not All...

Lt. Matthew Furman (left) faces allegations of excessive force after the April 2024 arrest of Alica Cook (right).
After a routine traffic stop took a shocking turn, one Michigan police officer has been exposed for alleged use of excessive force on multiple occasions. Lt. Matthew Furman is now facing a civil lawsuit over a July incident, but this isn’t the first time his policing has been called into question. - Phenix S Halley Read More

How a Smart Soul Food Restaurant Owner in Chi-Town Tracked Down 3 Dine and Dash Sistahs

Not so fast! When a trio of dine-and-dashers thought they’d simply pull a fast one on this Chicago soul food restaurant, they were met with the slick and savvy owner who tracked down the three suspects in true detective fashion. What was first a birthday celebration turned into an alleged heist, and now police are involved. - Phenix S Halley Read More

The Consequences These Phoenix Cops Receive After Beating a Disabled Black Man on Camera Will Infuriate You

Months after multiple Phoenix police officers assaulted a Black man during his arrest, they’re facing disciplinary actions. But although the brutal attack on Tyron McAlpin was caught on video, their punishment as a result is more than shocking. - Phenix S Halley Read More

How Beyoncé, Jay-Z and LeBron James Just Got Roped Into Diddy’s Latest Legal Drama

How Beyoncé, Jay-Z and LeBron James Just Got Roped Into Diddy’s Latest Legal Drama

Jay-Z, left; Beyonce, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and LeBrone James.
As if Sean “Diddy” Combs needed another lawsuit thrown his way, that’s exactly what he got on Thursday (April 3). But unlike previous suits, this one appears to involve some of the most high-profile names yet. - Shanelle Genai Read More

