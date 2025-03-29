Diddy's Recent Lawsuit Contains NSFW Details That Make It One of The Worst Yet

Trigger warning: This article contains vivid descriptions of sexual assault.

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have secured a rare legal win earlier this week, but the good news didn’t last that long as the Bad Boy mogul was hit with a brand new lawsuit on Thursday. And forewarning, the details are beyond disturbing.

In court documents obtained by Deadline, an unidentified male photographer is suing Diddy for sexual battery and alleged that he was made to perform oral sex on him for the promise of career advancement during a “high-profile commercial” shoot some time in late 2022 through early 2023. The John Doe, through his attorney Tony Buzbee are seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Details of the incident are graphic in nature with the Doe explaining that once Diddy ejaculated into his mouth, he told him to carry the “semen in his mouth like a squirrel.” Once Doe refused, he went back to working on set but was physically and mentally traumatized “with the knowledge that he had Combs’ semen on and inside of his body.”

“Combs framed this meeting as an opportunity for [Doe] to advance his career,” the documents read in part. “[Doe] although hesitant, could not turn down what appeared to be a career-defining moment few ever receive.”

It added, “The implication was clear, also, that if [Doe] did not perform oral sex on Combs to his satisfaction, his career would be over.”

It should be noted here that Doe and Combs never crossed paths again after the alleged assault and that he allegedly never received any of the professional help the hip-hop mogul promised. And as if to add even more insult to injury, in the aftermath of the ordeal, Doe said he suffered ‘immeasurable emotional and mental pain.”

Diddy’s lawyers have since responded to the new suit, saying in a statement to Deadline:

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed—especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims—it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

In a separate statement to Instagram, Buzbee expressed his pride in “spearheading these efforts to bring justice to those who formerly had no voice.” He added that he looks forward to presenting the case in court when the time comes.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, please know that help is available. Feel free to call the National Sexual Assault Hotline with confidential 24/7 support at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).