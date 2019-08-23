Image: Istockphoto

When we at The Root note that President Trump emboldens white supremacy, we aren’t just talking about the marching thugs dressed in khakis, wielding tiki torches and punchable faces; we’re also talking about the albino walrus in the highest office using his platform to normalize hate speech.



The trickle-down effect appears to be that some white people (notice I didn’t say, “all white people,”) have oiled their racist tongues to speak truths they’ve long held silent.

A recent public forum was shocked Thursday when Jean Cramer, a Michigan city council candidate, said that she wanted to keep “Marysville a white community as much as possible.”

According to CBS News, Cramer is one of five candidates vying for three city council seats in November, and racism is so embedded in her DNA that she didn’t see her comments as racist or against blacks, yet she added that she didn’t want “foreign-born” people to settle in Marysville.

For context, it’s important to note that Marysville is a small town of 10,000 north-east of Detroit and is 98 percent white and 0.3 percent African American, the Guardian notes. Kramer probably thought she was among friends, but according to news accounts, the crowd laughed awkwardly and then became audibly baffled.

The town’s acting mayor, Kathy Hayman, said: “I don’t even know that I can talk yet, I’m so upset and shocked.”



Hayman then pointed out that her father was Syrian: “So basically, what you’ve said is that my father and his family had no business in this community.”



Cramer then noted that she had nothing against the acting mayor’s father but Hayman needed to know that her parents’ union was the opposite of right.

“As long as, how can I put this? What Kathy Hayman doesn’t know is that her family is in the wrong,” she said, CBS News reports.

“(A) husband and wife need to be the same race. Same thing with kids. That’s how it’s been from the beginning of, how can I say, when God created the heaven and the earth. He created Adam and Eve at the same time. But as far as me being against blacks, no I’m not.”

Da fuq?

I just got off the phone with Eve who said that Adam went to get groceries and has been gone for two hours and she’s really getting tired of his bullshit then noted that she doesn’t know what the fuck this woman is talking about.

Mayor Dan Damman, who isn’t running for re-election (meaning he can be brutally honest), noted that Cramer’s comments were “vile” and “jaw-dropping.” Councilmember Paul Wessel told the news station that Marysville is open to anyone who arrives in the city to which Cramer agreed and said, “Yes, Marysville is open to anyone who is white, Anglo-Saxon, Christian with blonde hair and blue eyes and a GPA of 3.5 from an accredited university.”

Fine, she didn’t say this, but she could have.