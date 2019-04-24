Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Other than being grammatically incorrect and laughable, can anyone name anything that current First Lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” program has done since it started?



I’ll wait...

And while we wait, I’d like to point out that former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative, which was started during her time in the White House, and was created to inspire high school students to continue their education past high school—whether at a professional training program, a community college, or a four-year college or university—will be holding its sixth college signing day celebration.

Several celebrities will join Mrs. Obama, including Kelly Rowland, Jidenna, Elizabeth Banks, Patton Oswalt, Eva Longoria, Jesse Williams, Usher, Yvonne Orji, La La Anthony, John Legend and Don Cheadle, at the University of California on Wednesday, May 1, in cheering on thousands of California students as they take the bold step of committing to college.

Other undergraduate campuses are expected to hold events for students in their respective areas. College Signing Day began as a national celebration for high school seniors and transfer students, especially those from low-income, first-generation-college households, who’ve chosen to continue their education at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university, or the military.

The idea is simply this: It’s hard work to have gotten this far, and the work ahead might even be harder but for this day, this one day, we’re going to celebrate all the work you’ve done to get here and, more importantly, that you didn’t quit. With a high-energy celebration, the students are applauded and cheered and commended and made to feel like stars by the stars in attendance. It’s just one of the many efforts that continues from arguably the best first lady to ever sit in the White House.

