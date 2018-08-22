Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Michael Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, is a hero. Since Tuesday, when Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts that included tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations that included two hush-money payments to two women for Trump, Davis has been making the news rounds.



For all the tea that Cohen refused to spill, including his statement to the court in which he refused to say the president’s name, Davis is out here spilling all the tea like it’s the damn Boston Tea Party.

Davis told NPR’s Morning Edition that even if the president wanted to flex his pardoning muscle to set Cohen free, his client wouldn’t take it.

“I know that Mr. Cohen would never accept a pardon from a man that he considers to be both corrupt and a dangerous person in the oval office,” Davis said and later called the president a “criminal.”

“And [Cohen] has flatly authorized me to say under no circumstances would he accept a pardon from Mr. Trump,” Davis added, “who uses the pardon power in a way that no president in American history has ever used a pardon—to relieve people of guilt who committed crimes, who are political cronies of his.”

Davis has alluded to his client having more to share with special counsel Robert Mueller, the Omar in the White House Wire, which may bust a hole into how much the president knew about Russia involvement in the presidential election in 2016.

“Michael Cohen knows information that would be of interest to the special counsel regarding both knowledge about a conspiracy to corrupt American democracy by the Russians and the failure to report that knowledge to the FBI,” Davis told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday morning.

While Davis is dropping kryptonite-infused hot rocks all over the Trump administration, don’t get it twisted–he needs his money.

Davis has started a GoFundMe account called the “Michael Cohen Truth Fund.” In short, the public donation page is set up to try and paint Cohen as a hero of the deplorable administration he once worked for.

On July 2, 2018, Michael Cohen declared his independence from Donald Trump and his commitment to tell the truth. On August 21, Michael Cohen made the decision to take legal responsibility and to continue his commitment to tell the truth.



Which is short hand for, “I was riding with these niggas right up until the police raided my shit and I got caught, now I’ve found the truth. Also, run my lawyer his money.”

Make no mistake about it, Cohen is trash. He used his power, influence and money to manipulate situations to his client’s benefit. He intimidated people on Trump’s behalf and used the law as his .38. He’s only becoming this guy now because he got caught being that guy. A guy who helped steal the car isn’t a hero for snitching on the others once he gets caught, he’s just a snitch and Cohen is just that. His loyalty is to himself and there are no heroes here. Fuck him and Omarosa and any of the others that were on the Trump train until they got tossed aside.

But it’s fun watching the president squirm. While we’ve all become used to the president’s brazen, snarky Twitter tirades, he only had this to say about Cohen’s guilty plea:

Oh, and of course, he had to drop Obama’s name:

It’s been two years of this administration and the playbook is getting old. We’ve seen this show before, but Tuesday marked the dawning of a new day and Lanny Davis may end up becoming the deplorable version of Michael Avenatti. The horror show we’ve been watching for the past few years has finally gotten to the good part.