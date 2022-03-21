On Monday, it was announced that two of the finest men on planet Earth actors in Hollywood, a.k.a. Michael B. Jordan and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, would be teaming up for a new thriller for Amazon.

Advertisement

Per The Hollywood Reporter, I Helped Destroy People will be adapted from a 2021 article in the New York Times which centered around “Terry Albury, an F.B.I. agent who was tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities post 9/11 as the only Black agent at his bureau. However, he grew so disillusioned by the war on terror and what he saw as the agency’s violations of its rules on domestic terrorism that, after 16 years and commendations signed by directors Robert Mueller and James Comey, he began leaking classified documents to the press, hoping to expose a system that abused innocents. A morning sting operation apprehended him and he landed a four-year stint in prison, convicted under the Espionage Act.”

Mateen II will take on the lead role of Albury and will produce under his House Eleven10 production banner alongside Jordan, who’ll also be producing under his Outlier Society production company. Ben Watkins is set to pen the script, though there’s no word yet on a potential premiere date.

Now that that’s out of the way, can I keep it 100 with y’all? I’m gonna watch this movie based off the strength of MBJ and Yahya’s fineness alone. I honestly could care less about the actual plot. As far as I’m concerned, THEY ARE THE PLOT. And it’s because of that that I’m going to go ahead and preemptively give this movie a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s already a masterpiece; a critical darling. The Academy Award for Best Picture goes to this film. Five stars all around. 10/10, would recommend.

Mateen II can next be seen in the Michael Bay-directed feature, Ambulance starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal this April. Jordan recently wrapped filming his directorial debut, Creed III, which is expected to hit theaters this November.