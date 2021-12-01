Award winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is ready to start his empire with the launch of his production company House Eleven10, per Deadline. He has already set a partnership with Netflix.



“I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10, and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world,” he said.

The name of the company is a tribute to his childhood home in Oakland.

“I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres,” Abdul-Mateen II continued. “Lastly, House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects.”

Abdul-Mateen II has been one of Hollywood’s busiest, most in-demand actors in the last few years. He won an Emmy for his performance as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in Watchmen, went toe to toe with Jason Momoa in Aquaman and terrorized a new generation of horror fans in Candyman.

This is a full circle moment for the actor, as his breakthrough role came in the Netflix musical/drama series The Get Down.



“Yahya is an incredibly bright talent and we’re privileged to have been there from the start with his career from The Get Down to more recently The Trial of the Chicago 7,” said Netflix’s Vice President of Original Film, Tendo Nagenda. “We’re excited to continue to collaborate creatively with him through House Eleven10.”

From Black Mirror to Watchmen to Aquaman to Candyman, Yahya hasn’t let us down yet, so he’s officially on our “will watch in anything” list. His projects are always interesting, so if he’s also going to be working behind the scenes, we’re definitely in.

Up next Abdul-Mateen II will be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which hits theaters and HBO Max Wednesday, Dec. 22. He’ll co-star with Jake Gyllenhaal in the action movie Ambulance, scheduled for release Feb. 18, then reprise Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently set for December 16, 2022.