TKO Now Means Thirst Knockout Because Jonathan Majors May Co-Star in Creed III Opposite Michael B. Jordan

Jonathan Majors attends SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Matthew McConaughey And The Cast Of “White Boy Rick” on September 12, 2018. Photo : Astrid Stawiarz ( Getty Images )

Picture it, Philly. You run to the top of the stairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and punch the air in triumph. What are you celebrating? The potential thirst traps to come in the third installment of a very popular boxing franchise spin-off!

Advertisement

It’s the “Eye Candy of the Tiger” now, y’all.



We already reported that Michael B. Jordan will be starring in and making his directorial debut for Creed III, which is set to debut on Thanksgiving 2022.



“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Jordan said at the time. “Creed III is that moment—a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”



Fans have already decided that the “B” in Michael’s middle name stands for “bae” and it looks like we’re going to get a double-dose of that boxer bae energy because Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) is in talks to join Creed III. Per Deadline, “negotiations are underway for Majors to star in the film as Adonis Creed’s ring nemesis.”



Bitch. Yes. Inject this possibility into my veins like Moderna ManMeat.



More info about the potential casting, via Deadline:



The deal isn’t quite done yet and they are working through the logistics of Majors’ busy dance card that includes a return for the second season of Lovecraft Country. Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad return for the third installment of the Rocky franchise spinoff, but Sylvester Stallone decided not to come back this time. The script is written by Zach Baylin and Keenan Coogler.

Advertisement

If everything is copacetic, we expect all necessary papers to be signed for this glorious event, but since things are still “in talks” stage, we don’t know for sure. Thus, the thirst trifecta of an entertainment editorial team, which includes me, The Glow Up Managing Editor Maiysha Kai and Entertainment Writer Shanelle Genai decided to weigh in on the other possibilities. Because why not?!



Names such as Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Aldis Hodge and Trevante Rhodes were thrown about the thirst pool—the latter of whom is already going to be training to get into boxing shape for the upcoming Mike Tyson limited series on Hulu.



Advertisement

We didn’t forget about the light-skinned legion either—what do you think about Kendrick Sampson, Rome Flynn, Drake or the person Drake thinks he looks like... Tyler Lepley (who actually starred in a boxing film back in the day)?



I might need a mouth guard for all of this thirst drool...



Anyway—Who would you cast opposite Michael in Creed III? Put on your boxing gloves and get into this ravishing ring aka the comment section!