The Harder They Fall and Loki star Jonathan Majors could be taking his talents to the basketball court soon if talks of him portraying Dennis Rodman in the forthcoming film are finalized.

Per Deadline, Majors is currently in negotiations and is onboard with moving forward. The new film, 48 Hours in Vegas, is set to chronicle Rodman’s infamous 48-hour Las Vegas trip that he took in the middle of the NBA Finals in 1998. The trip had been fodder for conversation amongst many in the know in the sports world but received renewed attention thanks to highly popular 2020 Netflix special, The Last Dance.

As previously reported by The Root, the film will be executive produced by Rodman and will center around Rodman’s “adventure with his skittish assistant GM in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals” and “detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems.” Jordan VanDina will pen the script with Lionsgate set to release it.

Advertisement

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun—or maybe more dangerous—to party with. And yet that’s not even half of who he is,” Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group said to Deadline. “This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know.”

I don’t know about you but the thought of someone as dynamic of an actor of Majors possibly taking on Rodman’s personality and eccentricity makes me HELLA EXCITED. It’s clear through his filmography that he was the range, so if (and when) he nails this, I can definitely see some awards buzz coming from it.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Kindle Scribe Releases November 30

Borrowing the display from the much-beloved Paperwhite, this screen provides a glare-free experience both indoors and outdoors so you can read by the pool or on the beach on a sunny day. New to this model is the inclusion of a pen. Take notes directly on the pages as you might in a traditional book, but the notes are automatically organized by title in a single place–letting you review and export them with ease. Buy from $340 at Amazon Advertisement

You can catch Majors next in Devotion, when it releases in November. He’ll also be taking centerstage as the villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next February. The following month he’ll star opposite Michael B. Jordan as his nemesis in the third installation of the Creed franchise.